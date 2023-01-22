Best value lineup strategy for Bengals vs. Bills in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs

The AFC Divisional round in the NFL playoffs will wrap up on Sunday, Jan. 22. The Cincinnati Bengals will go on the road to face the Buffalo Bills. This is a rematch from their Week 17 game that was canceled due to the injury to Damar Hamlin. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 3 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Wild Card game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Tyler Bass, K, $4,200

Bass has made a name for himself as one of the more reliable kickers in the league. Last week against the Miami Dolphins, he hit both of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra points. Buffalo is going to be playing at home, and Bass should see plenty of opportunities. The Bengals' defense is allowing the third-most DFS points to kickers per game.

Dawson Knox, TE, $5,200

Knox finished the regular season tied for the third most targets for Buffalo. In 15 games, he brought in 48 of his 65 targets for 423 yards and four touchdowns. Last week against the Dolphins, he finished with three receptions on five targets for 20 yards and a touchdown. The Cincinnati defensive unit is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing tight ends giving Knox some upside.

Tyler Boyd, WR, $5,400

Boyd is often overshadowed in the Bengals' offense due to the presence of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Before their Week 17 game was canceled, Boyd actually came down with a touchdown score. Last week he caught all three of his targets for 26 yards. The Buffalo defense is allowing the eighth-most DFS points per game It is a risky play, but if the Bengals find themselves playing from behind, he could prove a valuable pick.