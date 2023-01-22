Best value lineup strategy for Cowboys vs. 49ers in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs

This week’s NFL playoff action wraps up with what should be a thriller featuring one of the NFC’s most storied rivalries. The San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Wild Card game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, $5,000

As far as receivers go, all eyes here are going to be focused on Deebo Samuel and CeeDee Lamb, understandably so. But the Cowboys' defense is going to be keyed in on Samuel, who was the centerpiece of the 49ers' passing game last week. There was still enough work for Aiyuk to pick up 73 yards on five catches, and I would expect similar opportunities this week against a Cowboys defense that ranks 27th against the pass.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, $4,700

Mitchell lives in the shadow of Christian McCaffrey, but he’s still seeing a steady workload on important plays in the well-oiled machine that is the 49ers' offense. Last week in the Wild Card game against Seattle, he had two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. That gives him three touchdowns in the 49ers’ last two games.

Michael Gallup, WR, $3,800

This could be a good game for the No. 2 receivers. In last week’s win over the Buccaneers, Gallup had five catches on six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown. He’s scored four touchdowns in his last seven games.