Betting the over/under for Cowboys-49ers in the Divisional Round

The Divisional round of the NFC playoffs will wrap up on Sunday, Jan. 22. The Sallas Cowboys will head west to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. This will be the first meeting between these teams this season, and the winner will advance to the NFC Championship game.

The point total is set at 46 with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over/under pick: Over 46 points

The 49ers saw the over hit in 55.6% of their games this season which ranked as the fifth-most in the league. Dallas ranked 11th, with half of its games hitting the over and the other half ending with the under. The Cowboys come into this game with a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. San Francisco took care of business in the first round, winning 41-23 over the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers have won 11 games in a row with an average combined score of 46.5 points. We had seen some concerning performances from Sallas that had many predicting they would lose in the first round. This game will feature two well-rounded teams going head-to-head, but I think this results in a game that finishes around 27-21, staying competitive and hitting the over.