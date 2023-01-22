Best 49ers player prop bets for 2023 Divisional round

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round. They have been rolling over opponents and have an 11-game win streak heading into this matchup. If they win, they will head to the NFC Championship game. Before that, though, here are our favorite 49ers player prop bets for the game against the Cowboys with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brock Purdy, under 239.5 passing yards (-115)

Purdy has played well given his opportunity with San Francisco. He helps to do just enough to keep the defense honest and open up the dominant run game that the 49ers have. Dallas’ defense allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards per game in the regular season. Purdy has had fewer than 240 passing yards in five of the seven games that he has started.

Deebo Samuel, over 15.5 rushing yards (-125)

Samuel continues to play a versatile role for the 49ers. While being one of their best receivers, he also is used in a variety of ways, including lining up in the backfield and on end around. Last week Samuel only had three carries but finished with 32 rushing yards. He broke off one run that went 22 yards. That’s why the over is so lucrative when it is this low; he has the ability to break off a 16-yard run out of nowhere.

George Kittle, over 3.5 receptions (-160)

Kittle and Purdy have had a connection since Mr. Irrelevant took over the quarterback position. While it hasn’t resulted in high yardage totals, Kittle is being targeted often and bringing in touchdowns. He has at least four receptions in five of his last six games, with the outlier being last week’s game of just two catches. Kittle should bounce back and see more involvement this week.