Best Cowboys player prop bets for 2023 Divisional round

The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road for another playoff game. They will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Dallas heads into this game coming off a road win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was their first first-round playoff win since the 1992 season. As they look to make the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1995, we look at our best Cowboys player prop bets for the Divisional round game with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ezekiel Elliott, under 34.5 rushing yards (-105)

The 49ers allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the regular season. It looked like there has been a changing of the guard in Dallas as Tony Pollard is getting more usage than Zeke and is being more productive. In the Wild Card game, Elliott had 13 carries for 27 yards. He should finish with under 35 rushing yards for the third game in a row.

Dak Prescott, over 253.5 passing yards (-125)

Prescott has had a roller coaster of a season. We have seen his scrambling ability nearly disappear and some inconsistent performances in the pocket. The good news is that it seems like the 49ers present a strong defensive front, which should lead to Prescott having to pass the ball more. He has had at least 254 passing yards in five of his last six games.

CeeDee Lamb, over 5.5 receptions (-150)

Lamb is the most targeted player for the Cowboys. Prescott is going to have to rely on his No. 1 wideout to help stay in this game. Lamb has had at least six receptions in three of his last five games. It is a high reception total to hit, but if Dallas has to play from behind, which I expect they do, Lamb should be able to hit this over.