Best Bills player prop bets for 2023 Divisional round

Especially if you don’t have a horse in the race, picking player props can be one of the most fun aspects of the NFL Divisional Round playoffs. DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of props to choose from for the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup. Here is a look at the top three Bills player props to consider.

QB Josh Allen, Under 0.5 Interceptions (+125)

It is true that Josh Allen has thrown five interceptions in his last three games and has looked generally careless with the football. But if his turnover fest against the Miami Dolphins last week didn’t open his eyes, nothing will. Cincinnati ranks just 18th in the NFL with 13 interceptions in the regular season. This bet feels close to a toss-up, so +125 odds is great value.

WR Gabe Davis, Under 57.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

This line is an interesting one because Davis averaged a whopping 17.4 yards per reception during the regular season, but he only averaged about three catches per contest. Whether he hits this number is a matter of just how deep the one or two deep balls he catches in this game end up being. While Bengals CB Eli Apple is liable to get burned deep, Davis’ 113-yard performance in the Wild Card Round was the only time in the last seven weeks he’s topped this number. It will be fairly close, but look for Davis to get stuck in the 40s or low 50s yardage-wise.

LB Matt Milano, Over 8.5 Tackles (+110)

Milano has a nose for the football and given how much Cincinnati may have to depend on its short passing game in a collapsing pocket, Milano should rack up tackles Sunday. His ability to close on the perimeter could be key this week, especially against a playmaker as dynamic as Ja’Marr Chase. Milano will be up to the task and has an excellent chance of climbing into double-digit tackles this weekend.