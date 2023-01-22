Best Bengals player prop bets for 2023 Divisional round

Part of the fun of the NFL playoffs is picking which player prop bets to jump on. Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, there are plenty to choose from in the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Divisional Round matchup. Here is a look at the top three Bengals player props to consider.

QB Joe Burrow, Under 279.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Burrow has topped this number just once in his last five games and his supporting cast is getting worse, not better. He will be protected by three reserve offensive linemen as that unit has been ravaged by injury. While it’s possible Cincinnati will be playing from behind in the second half, leading to plenty of attempts and yards, this number feels too high against a Buffalo team that yielded just 214.6 passing yards per game in the regular season.

RB Samaje Perine, Over 14.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

One way to help out its depleted offensive line is for Cincinnati to establish the run early. Yes, starter Joe Mixon will get the bulk of the carries in an effort to do that, but Perine should see a few as well. He played very well in Mixon’s absence and while he’s largely fallen out of the gameplan lately, expect him to garner 4-6 carries Sunday. That should push him over the 14.5 mark.

WR Tee Higgins, Under 5.5 Receptions (-150)

Behind a depleted offensive line, it is unlikely that Burrow will have many clean pockets from which to take deep shots. Higgins averaged 13.9 yards per reception in the regular season and will see much of his production go down the drain if Cincinnati is forced to get the ball out quickly. While he remains a more-than-viable red zone target, the overall targets are just unlikely to be there in order to get him to six or more grabs on the day.