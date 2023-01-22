NFL weather forecast for Bengals-Bills Divisional game, what it means for fantasy and betting

Game-day update: It looks like the snow is closing in on the stadium.

Heads up #Bills fans! From @NWSBUFFALO - Widespread snow will continue to develop over western NY this afternoon. Expect visibility down to a mile with snowfall rates

up to a half inch per hour in most areas, pic.twitter.com/V622mlggzL — Tim Wenger (@TimWBEN) January 22, 2023

The 2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round gets underway this week. On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills in a must-see matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park and will air on CBS. This is a matchup many fans are excited to see.

The Bills are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 48.5. Buffalo is -250 on the moneyline while the Bengals are +210. Below we take a look at the weather forecast for the game.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather for Bengals vs. Bills in Divisional round

Forecast

There is some precipitation expected in Buffalo for this one. They are expecting 1-3 inches of snow which should surely have an impact on this game. The Bengals haven’t played in the snow yet this season, while this has been a regular situation for the Bills.

Fantasy/betting implications

Do not expect the passing games to be great. I would think the Bills will be throwing the ball because this is nothing new to them, but it will still be tough playing through the snow. Both teams have good run defenses, so it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.