NFL weather forecast for Cowboys-49ers Divisional game, what it means for fantasy and betting

Game-day update: The wind is blowing and the most recent forecast has wind speeds 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wind might be something to monitor at 49ers-Cowboys today pic.twitter.com/D8OQVJF6FJ — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 22, 2023

The Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs comes to an end Sunday night with a rematch of the 2022 Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on the road. Kickoff is set for 6:30 from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and will air on FOX.

The 49ers are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 46. San Francisco is -205 on the moneyline while the Cowboys are +175. Below we take a look at the weather forecast for the game.

Weather for Cowboys vs. 49ers in Divisional round

Forecast

The weather is expected to be great in Santa Clara for this matchup. It will be in the mid to upper 40s with no precipitation expected. Wind shouldn’t play much of a factor either as the wind should only be 6 mph. This is likely the best weather we will see in this round.

Fantasy/betting implications

Both teams should have no setbacks. With the Cowboys playing in a dome, they aren't used to bad weather and they won’t have to deal with it in this one. I would expect this to be a high-scoring game, with both teams throwing the ball all over the field.