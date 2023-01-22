Who are the officials for Cowboys-49ers in Divisional round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers for the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium and will air on FOX.

Bill Vinovich will be the lead referee for Sunday’s matchup. Vinovich has a ton of experience as he has served as an NFL official for 17 seasons and a referee for 14 seasons. This will be his 17th time officiating in the playoffs. He’s officiated in the Wild Card Round three times, the Divisional Round six times, six Conference Championships, and Super Bowls XLIX and LIV where he was the referee for both.

The 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 46. San Francisco is -190 on the moneyline while the Cowboys are +160.

Below is the full officiating crew for the Cowboys-49ers game. All information comes courtesy of Football Zebras.

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Umpire: Bryan Neale

Down judge: Mark Hittner

Line judge: Rusty Baynes

Field judge: Rick Patterson

Side judge: Don Willard

Back judge: Brad Freeman

Replay official: Mark Butterworth

Replay assistant: Gerald Frye

ALT Shawn Smith

ALT Fred Bryan

ALT Mark Perlman

ALT Jabir Walker

ALT Greg Yette