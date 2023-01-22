Who are the officials for Cowboys-49ers in Divisional round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers for the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium and will air on FOX.
Bill Vinovich will be the lead referee for Sunday’s matchup. Vinovich has a ton of experience as he has served as an NFL official for 17 seasons and a referee for 14 seasons. This will be his 17th time officiating in the playoffs. He’s officiated in the Wild Card Round three times, the Divisional Round six times, six Conference Championships, and Super Bowls XLIX and LIV where he was the referee for both.
The 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 46. San Francisco is -190 on the moneyline while the Cowboys are +160.
Below is the full officiating crew for the Cowboys-49ers game. All information comes courtesy of Football Zebras.
Referee: Bill Vinovich
Umpire: Bryan Neale
Down judge: Mark Hittner
Line judge: Rusty Baynes
Field judge: Rick Patterson
Side judge: Don Willard
Back judge: Brad Freeman
Replay official: Mark Butterworth
Replay assistant: Gerald Frye
ALT Shawn Smith
ALT Fred Bryan
ALT Mark Perlman
ALT Jabir Walker
ALT Greg Yette