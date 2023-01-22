Who are the officials for Bengals-Bills in Divisional round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills for the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium and will air on CBS.

Carl Cheffers will be the lead referee for Sunday’s matchup. He is the most experienced referee for the Divisional Round. He’s been an official in the NFL for 23 seasons and a referee for 15. This will be his 17th postseason assignment as he’s officiated five games in the Wild Card, seven games in the Divisional Round, three Conference Championships, and Super Bowls LI and LV. He was the referee in both of the Super Bowls.

The Bills are a five-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 49. Buffalo is -225 on the moneyline while the Bengals are +190.

Below is the full officiating crew for the Bengals-Bills game. All information comes courtesy of Football Zebras.

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Umpire: Roy Ellison

Down judge: David Oliver

Line judge: Jeff Bergman

Field judge: John Jenkins

Side judge: Anthony Jeffries

Back judge: Dino Paganelli

Replay official: Kevin Brown

Replay assistant: Larry Hanson

Alternate ref: Alex Kemp

Alternate U: Tony Michalek

Alternate LJ: Tom Eaton

Alternate FJ: Tom Hill

Alternate BJ: Terrence Miles