Damar Hamlin attending Bills-Bengals Divisional Round matchup

The Bills and their fans will get a boost from Damar Hamlin’s presence in the Divisional Round.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills on November 6, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Update: Hamlin won’t be coming out onto the field, but was able to spend time in the locker room with his teammates before the game.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to the Highmark Stadium to watch his team take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. It’s been a harrowing few weeks for the young defender, as you well know, Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field after his heart stopped in Week 17 against this same Bengals team on Monday Night Football.

Hamlin’s recovery appears to be going swimmingly, as he is at the game, giving his teammates and fans a chance to celebrate his health and the game all at once. He is still under strict doctor’s care and was unable to be at their Wild Card Round matchup with the Dolphins, but coming to this matchup appears to be another step forward.

