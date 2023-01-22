Damar Hamlin attending Bills-Bengals Divisional Round matchup

Update: Hamlin won’t be coming out onto the field, but was able to spend time in the locker room with his teammates before the game.

Damar Hamlin is with the team right now in the locker room. I was told

he’s not going to be coming out on the field . — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 22, 2023

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to the Highmark Stadium to watch his team take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. It’s been a harrowing few weeks for the young defender, as you well know, Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field after his heart stopped in Week 17 against this same Bengals team on Monday Night Football.

I’m told Damar Hamlin is currently in the Bills

locker room #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/F48cr5916R — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) January 22, 2023

Hamlin’s recovery appears to be going swimmingly, as he is at the game, giving his teammates and fans a chance to celebrate his health and the game all at once. He is still under strict doctor’s care and was unable to be at their Wild Card Round matchup with the Dolphins, but coming to this matchup appears to be another step forward.