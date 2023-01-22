 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the American Express receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for The American Express, taking place in La Quinta, CA in 2023.

By DKNation Staff
Jon Rahm acknowledges the crowd after a putt on the third green during the third round of The American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The American Express has a long history on the PGA TOUR, dating back to being the old Bob Hope Classic which was often a five-day marathon of a pro-am that made for great celebrity television.

The modern version has been whittled down to four rounds across three courses, with players having no amateur partners on the final day at the Pete Dye-designed PGA West Stadium Course in Palm Springs. And the money isn’t bad either.

A total of $8 million is on offer in Southern California this week, which means the standard 18% to the winner is worth a cool $1,440,000.

But there are plenty of other perks as well: 500 FedEx Cup points, which is basically enough by itself to qualify for the PGA TOUR Playoffs at the end of the year. There’s 52 Official World Golf Ranking points based on the strength of this field as well, with a full Tour exemption through the end of the 2025 season. The winner also receives berths into the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship and the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions as well.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 American Express:

2023 American Express Prize Money

Total Prize Money $8,000,000
1st $1,440,000
2nd $872,000
3rd $487,200
4th $392,000
5th $328,000
6th $290,000
7th $270,000
8th $250,000
9th $234,000
10th $218,000
11th $202,000
12th $186,000
13th $170,000
14th $154,000
15th $146,000
16th $138,000
17th $130,000
18th $122,000
19th $114,000
20th $106,000
21st $98,000
22nd $90,000
23rd $83,600
24th $77,200
25th $70,800
26th $64,400
27th $62,000
28th $59,600
29th $57,200
30th $54,800
31st $52,400
32nd $50,000
33rd $47,600
34th $45,600
35th $43,600
36th $41,600
37th $39,600
38th $38,000
39th $36,400
40th $34,800
41st $33,200
42nd $31,600
43rd $30,000
44th $28,400
45th $26,800
46th $25,200
47th $23,600
48th $22,320
49th $21,200
50th $20,560
51st $20,080
52nd $19,600
53rd $19,280
54th $18,960
55th $18,800
56th $18,640
57th $18,480
58th $18,320
59th $18,160
60th $18,000
61st $17,840
62nd $17,680
63rd $17,520
64th $17,360
65th $17,200

