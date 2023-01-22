How much will the winner of the American Express receive in 2023

The American Express has a long history on the PGA TOUR, dating back to being the old Bob Hope Classic which was often a five-day marathon of a pro-am that made for great celebrity television.

The modern version has been whittled down to four rounds across three courses, with players having no amateur partners on the final day at the Pete Dye-designed PGA West Stadium Course in Palm Springs. And the money isn’t bad either.

A total of $8 million is on offer in Southern California this week, which means the standard 18% to the winner is worth a cool $1,440,000.

But there are plenty of other perks as well: 500 FedEx Cup points, which is basically enough by itself to qualify for the PGA TOUR Playoffs at the end of the year. There’s 52 Official World Golf Ranking points based on the strength of this field as well, with a full Tour exemption through the end of the 2025 season. The winner also receives berths into the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship and the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions as well.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 American Express: