Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, January 22

We have an interesting seven-game slate on Sunday, Jan. 22. Two of those contests tipoff in the afternoon, so we’ll focus on the later games for our best NBA player props of the day. In fact, two games in particular have props that are ripe for the picking.

Ben Simmons over 7.5 rebounds (-120)

This is an interesting game with the Brooklyn Nets continuing their west coast road trip with a stop against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Remember, Kevin Durant is out for the Nets, which means more minutes and opportunities for guys like Simmons. In fact, Simmons has gone over 7.5 rebounds in three of four games with Durant out. He posted 9+ rebounds in three of those as well.

Russell Westbrook over 19.5 points (+100)

Westbrook has been a scoring machine lately, hitting 20+ points in six of his last seven games. He’s averaging 24 points per game over that span, so getting the over at plus-money makes for an enticing bet. The matchup doesn’t look too shabby either, as the Portland Trailblazers rank 19th in defensive efficiency to opposing point guards this season.

Kyrie Irving over 3.5 made three-pointers (-145)

This prop has some juice to the over, but it still makes for a solid bet. Here’s why: Irving will be asked to shoulder plenty of scoring responsibilities with Durant out. The Nets guard stepped up while shooing 8-of-15 from distance last game at the Utah Jazz. Irving’s opponent for tonight (Golden State), has allowed the third-most made treys per game to the point guard position.