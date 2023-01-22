NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, January 22

DraftKings is running a plethora of NBA DFS contests for the four-game slate starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 22. In this article, we’ll uncover several value plays to help build your lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bismack Biyombo, Phoenix Suns, $3,300

Biyombo is probably the best NBA DFS value play of the night. Phoenix center DeAndre Ayton will miss his second straight game tonight, and Biyombo posted 42 fantasy points in 30 minutes last night without him. Biyombo has been an efficient fantasy point-per-minute scorer all season, and now he’s getting a chance to do that with legitimate playing time. For only $3,300 — you can build your lineups around Biyombo for solid value.

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets, $4,700

The journeyman wing has been a solid DFS fill-in lately. Brown most recently produced 36 fantasy points against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, and he went for 28 fantasy points vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Brown is seeing around 27-30+ minutes per game, which gives him enough playing time to contribute in numerous statistical categories.

Isaiah Joe, Oklahoma City Thunder, $4,300

This is more of a boom-or-bust tournament play. Joe is coming off the bench for Oklahoma City. Sometimes he sees 25 or more minutes, but other times he’s more around 15-20. That’s the risk. However, Joe has been seeing more playing time lately, resulting in 39 and 32 fantasy points respectively in his last two outings. Will that trend continue? It’s hard to say, but there’s a chance the Thunder keep feeding him more minutes while he still has a hot shooting hand.