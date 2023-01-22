Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Heat on Sunday

The Miami Heat (25-22) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) in an afternoon game on Sunday, Jan. 22. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET while airing on NBA League Pass.

On the injury front for Miami: Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic will remain sidelined. As for the Pelicans, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are still out while Naji Marshall is doubtful.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Heat are favored by 7.5 points with the over/under listed at 217.5.

Pelicans vs. Heat, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +7.5

The Pelicans have had a tough time lately, winning only 3-of-9 games since the calendar flipped to 2023. That includes a tough 124-94 loss earlier this week to this same Miami Heat team. However, New Orleans is due to bounce back while looking to avenge that embarrassing defeat. Also, Miami is just 3-10 ATS as a favorite of more than five points this season. Because of that, we’ll take the Pelicans to keep it close on the road.

Over/Under: Over 217.5

The Heat are 11-9 to the over as a home favorite this season, and the Pelicans are 10-3 to the over as a road underdog. On top of that, New Orleans has gone over the total in five of its last seven games. That includes the blowout loss to Miami earlier this week, where the Pels only scored 94 points. Look for a better offensive night from New Orleans this time around, and that should help drive the total over.