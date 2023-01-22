Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Raptors on Sunday

The Toronto Raptors (20-27) will host the New York Knicks (25-22) on Sunday, Jan. 22. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET while airing on NBA League Pass.

Mitchell Robinson is out for the Knicks while Immanuel Quickley is listed as questionable. For the Raptors, Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, and Dalano Banton are all listed as questionable.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raptors are favored by one point with a total of 222. We’ll break down how to approach those numbers from a betting perspective below.

Knicks vs. Raptors, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +1

The Knicks have lost three games in a row, including a 123-121 overtime loss against this same Raptors team on Monday. However, there’s a chance New York is the healthier side for this rematch. As mentioned earlier, VanVleet, Anunoby, and Banton are all dealing with injuries for Toronto. Their potential absence would hurt the depth and overall viability of the Raptors, who are an up-and-down team, to begin with. There’s a chance the Knicks take this even if those players take the court, but New York would catch a break if any of them (especially the first two) are ruled out.

Over/Under: Under 222

These teams have met three times this season. They combined for 220 points in regulation (the game went to overtime) earlier this week. Prior to that, the Raptors and Knicks combined for 220 and 219 total points in the other two games. Now Toronto could be without a few offensive pieces in what could be a sleepy Sunday game. Take the under.