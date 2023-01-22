George Kittle fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers TE in Divisional round?

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle put together a dud of a statistical performance during the Wild Card round, and fantasy football players would love to see that change on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. If you are considering him in your DFS lineup during the divisional round, here’s an overview of what to think about before locking in your decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle ($5,700)

Kittle was targeted just twice in last week’s 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks and caught both passes for 37 yards but was held out of the end zone. Fantasy managers spent a big price in the tight end slot and were burned by the little production as Kittle looks for a bounce-back performance against the Cowboys in the divisional round. Dallas allowed Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight ends to catch 5-of-11 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even as the most expensive tight end option, Kittle could be a buy-low candidate because last week’s poor statistical showing is the outlier. He scored seven touchdowns over the 49ers’ final four regular-season games down the stretch, and Kittle could certainly find his way into the end zone Sunday night.