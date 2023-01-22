Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Mavericks on Sunday

The Dallas Mavericks (25-22) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (24-24) for a matinee game on Sunday, Jan. 22. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBA League Pass.

Chrisitan Wood and Maxi Kleber will both remain sidelined for the Mavericks while John Wall and Luke Kennard are still nursing injuries for the Clippers as well. Neither will play in this game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mavs are favored by 1.5 points with an over/under of 222.5. We’ll break down both of those numbers with picks below.

Clippers vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +1.5

These teams last met in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, and the Clippers won 113-101. This will likely be another back-and-forth battle between Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic. Even though Dallas hasn’t been great at home this season, the Clippers have really struggled on the road lately. Aside from winning at the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, the Clippers lost five in a row on the road. Most of them were by double-digits. Take the home side tonight.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

The Mavericks play at one of the slowest paces in the NBA. The Clippers also rank in the bottom ten for possessions per game, and they are one of the better defensive teams in the league. Throw in a weird afternoon start time, and you have a recipe for this game to fall under 222.5 total points.