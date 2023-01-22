Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Suns on Sunday

The Memphis Grizzlies will continue their western road trip with a game against the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona is set for 8 p.m. ET, but the game will not be aired nationally.

Memphis is nearly fully healthy for this game. Only guard Danny Green has been ruled out ahead of the game with a knee injury. He did start doing five-on-five work in the last two weeks, so the expectation is that he will be back in the lineup soon.

The Suns aren’t nearly as fortunate on the injury front. Shooting guard Devin Booker (groin), PG Cameron Payne (foot), PF Jae Crowder (seeking a trade) and PG Chris Paul remain sidelined and will miss the game. Center Deandre Ayton, SG Landry Shamet and SF Cameron Johnson are all considered day-to-day.

Memphis is the 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 233. The Grizzlies are the moneyline favorites with -410 odds, while the Suns are installed as the +330 underdogs.

Grizzlies vs. Suns, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -9

This is the fourth and final meeting between these teams this season. Currently, Memphis has the 2-1 series lead. Their most recent game was held on January 16, and the Grizzlies took the 136-106 win at home. Since then, Phoenix has won consecutive games. Still, with the number of players that they are missing, plus playing in the second game of a back-to-back, Memphis should be able to cover on the road.

Over/Under:

Their three matchups so far have combined for 225, 233 and 242 points. While this trajectory makes it seem like the over is a sure thing, I don't know that it is. Phoenix has scored 117 points or fewer in four straight, and their injury report should limit their scoring potential causing the under to be hit on Sunday.