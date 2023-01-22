Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Warriors on Sunday

The Brooklyn Nets will continue their road trip out west with a stop against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Jan. 22. Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and will air nationally on NBA TV.

The Nets have only ruled out PF Kevin Durant for this game. He had an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee and is expected to be sidelined until mid-February. Small forward T.J. Warren is considered day-to-day.

The Warriors have already ruled out Andre Iguodala (hip) and James Wiseman (ankle) for Sunday’s game. Forward Anthony Lamb is day-to-day and listed as questionable with left foot soreness.

Golden State is the 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 236.5. The Warriors have -300 odds as the favorites, with the Nets installed as the +250 underdogs.

Nets vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -7.5

This will be the second and final meeting between these teams of the season. In the first, Brooklyn picked up the 143-113 win in December. We could see an entirely different result as Durant led the team with 23 points and seven rebounds but won’t play in the rematch. Golden State was also down Steph Curry in the first game. The change in the scenarios from these teams should alter the outcome and see the Warriors cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 236.5

These teams each have the ability to light up the scoreboard when they are healthy. While the Warriors fit the bill on Sunday, Brooklyn can’t say the same about missing a key piece in Durant. That absence will hinder their scoring output and will likely see this game finish with fewer than 237 combined points between these teams.