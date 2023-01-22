Dak Prescott fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys QB in Divisional round?

The Dallas Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round in back-to-back seasons, with kickoff set for Sunday, January 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Dak Prescott is coming off a strong outing last week to advance to this weekend’s playoff round, but can he put together another efficient performance versus an elite 49ers defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ($6,100)

Prescott is priced as the third-most expensive quarterback on the Sunday playoff slate, and this weekend’s game will mark the second year in a row that Prescott faces a 49ers defense in the playoffs. Back when Dallas hosted San Francisco in the 2022 Divisional Round, the Cowboys were limited to 17 points as Prescott completed 23-of-43 passes for 254 yards with one touchdown and an interception, resulting in a 69.3 passer rating.

But as Prescott comes off an exceptional performance versus a solid Buccaneers defense last week (21.6 PPG allowed), he’ll need to continue the momentum versus a much more daunting 49ers defensive unit.

San Francisco allowed the fifth-fewest DKFP per game (15.3) to opposing quarterbacks in the regular season, although last week Geno Smith managed to find some success through the first half. The 49ers are one of the best defenses in making second-half adjustments, but Prescott could be given ample opportunities to throw as a means of avoiding San Francisco’s second-ranked run defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While a negative game-script forces Dallas to throw early and often, chances are it favors the Cowboys’ wideouts much more versus Prescott. The signal-caller should be pressured often by a 49ers pass rush that registered the 11th-most sacks in the regular season, so it’s hard to imagine Prescott having ample time to make plays in the pocket. Two strong defenses could be at the forefront in this game, so you’re better off sitting Prescott on Sunday.