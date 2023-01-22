Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers on Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers (21-25) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (21-24) at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 22. The Lakers come in off a momentous one-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies, led by a 29-point performance from Russell Westbrook. The Blazers have struggled lately, dropping seven of their last nine, most recently losing to the 76ers as Damian Lillard went 6-for-21 from the field.

Anthony Davis (foot), Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Lonnie Walker IV (knee) are out for the Lakers, and LeBron James is listed as questionable with ankle soreness. On Portland’s end, Gary Payton II (leg) is probable and Justise Winslow (ankle) is out.

The Trail Blazers enters as 5.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 239.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers -5.5

The Trail Blazers are 12-8 ATS at home this season, while the Lakers are 9-14 on the road. With the possibility that both James and Davis sit out for Los Angeles as they face Portland in hostile territory, the Trail Blazers should be able to cover as long as Lillard doesn’t have a repeat of his shooting percentage from last game. The Blazers also need the win more after their recent losing streak if they’re hoping for a shot at the playoffs this season.

Over/Under: Under 239

The Trail Blazers have averaged 112.9 points per game, and the Lakers are scoring 117, adding up to 229.9. With James questionable and Davis out, the Lakers could be missing their two highest scorers. This total is high, and these two teams tend to hit the under when they face each other.