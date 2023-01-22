CeeDee Lamb fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys WR in Divisional round?

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 22. The 49ers' defense has been known for effectively stopping the run, but their secondary has had its challenges over the last few weeks. Can wide receiver CeeDee Lamb put together an efficient performance on Sunday night?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ($7,300)

While San Francisco’s run defense is arguably the best in the league, their zone-based pass defense can be targeted over the top, as we’ve seen over the last few weeks. In their win over the Seahawks last week, DK Metcalf finished with over 100 receiving yards with a couple of big catches downfield, which bodes well for Lamb’s potential Sunday night. The 49ers give up an average of 223.2 yards per game through the air, and in their last three regular-season games that number bumps up to 262.3 per game.

If San Francisco jumps to an early double-digit lead it could force the Cowboys into a negative game script, allowing them to throw the ball much more often as opposed to sticking to the ground game. Even if they are playing from behind for the majority of the game, it should result in the Cowboys’ wideouts benefiting from an increased volume of routes to run.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Dak Prescott will need to look downfield in order to keep this tough 49ers defense honest, which should mean that Lamb is heavily involved regardless of whether Dallas is playing ahead or from behind. As long as he fits into your budget, feel free to plug the Cowboys star wideout into DFS lineups this weekend.