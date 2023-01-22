Michael Gallup fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys WR in Divisional round?

The Dallas Cowboys will meet the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. San Francisco’s defense has little to no flaws, yet there is a chance for the Cowboys to move the ball via the passing game. Can wide receiver Michael Gallup carve out a solid role for himself in Sunday night’s matchup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup ($3,800)

While Gallup’s role in the Cowboys' passing offense has been up and down this season, he’s a sneaky option for DFS lineups on Sunday. While many will be hesitant about the 49ers’ run defense, their secondary has had its vulnerable moments, including last week versus the Seahawks. DK Metcalf tallied 136 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Tyler Lockett had six receptions himself. San Francisco’s zone-based coverage can be susceptible, so Dallas should have its chances to move the ball.

As the Cowboys dominated Tampa Bay last week, Gallup had five catches on six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown, proving he’s still a reliable option for Dak Prescott. As he’s likely to line up against Deommodore Lenoir, the 49ers' second cornerback, there is also the chance he gets an additional volume of targets his way if increased attention is paid to CeeDee Lamb.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Gallup is priced much cheaper relative to the other wideouts on the Divisional Round slate, but if the game script plays into his favor he can provide a significant return on value. For those looking to maximize their budgets, he’s a solid option to start and plug into DFS lineups on Sunday.