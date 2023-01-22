Dalton Schultz fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys TE in Divisional round?

The Dallas Cowboys will look to knock off the San Francisco 49ers as they meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday, January 22. As the Cowboys eliminated the Buccaneers in last week’s Wild Card round, tight end Dalton Schultz played like Dallas’ premier receiving target in the winning effort. What are his chances of putting up another efficient performance versus the 49ers this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz ($4,200)

Dallas dominated Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round to the tune of a 31-14 win, and what was most transparent was that the passing game revolved around three targets: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Dalton Schultz. The Cowboys tight end actually led the team with seven catches on eight targets, for 95 receiving yards and two touchdowns. While the 49ers gave up the eighth-fewest DKFP per game to tight ends in the regular season, we’ve recently seen their zone-based coverage be susceptible against a heavy passing offensive scheme.

DK Metcalf had 136 receiving yards and a touchdown versus San Francisco last week, and Tyler Lockett had six receptions alone. While the 49ers made second-half adjustments, their first-half passing defensive performance should give some hope for Schultz heading into Sunday night.

Make no mistake, Dallas will need to rely on its passing game if they hope to upset the 49ers, who boast the league’s second-best run defense. After finishing as Dak Prescott’s favorite target last week, look for him to target his reliable tight end once more this weekend, especially if San Francisco’s defense locks on to Lamb throughout the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Schultz should remain heavily involved in Sunday’s matchup and can slot in nicely at either the TE or flex position in DFS lineups. As Dallas’ passing game relies on Schultz playing an impactful role, he is a starter with some encouraging upside heading into Sunday night’s game.