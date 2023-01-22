Brock Purdy fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers QB in Divisional round?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passed his first test in last week’s home playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks during Wild Card weekend. If you’re considering him in your DFS lineup in Sunday’s contest with the Dallas Cowboys, here’s an overview of what to think about before locking up an official decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Brock Purdy ($5,400)

Purdy put up huge numbers in the rookie’s first playoff game as he completed 18-of-30 passes for 332 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 16 carries on four attempts with another score. The Cowboys’ defense ranks eighth in passing yards allowed per game (200.9) during the regular season, and Purdy is the cheapest quarterback who’s slated to start in the divisional round this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Purdy can replicate last week’s numbers, this is the best value of the weekend. Expecting him to account for four touchdowns is a bit unrealistic but if you want to go cheap at QB, it’s a bit of a risk but was well worth it for DFS players who trusted him during the Wild Card round.