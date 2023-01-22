Christian McCaffrey fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers RB in Divisional round?

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey put together a strong effort during the Wild Card round as he gets a Sunday night matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. If you are considering him in your DFS lineup in this spot, here’s an overview of what to think about before locking in your decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey ($8,000)

McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards on 15 attempts in last week’s 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He also caught a receiving touchdown, hauling in both targets that went his way for 17 yards. McCaffrey is the most expensive running back in the divisional round and will face a Cowboys defense that ranked 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game (129.3) during the regular season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. You couldn’t ask for much more rushing yardage last week for McCaffrey, whose season high is 121, but he should be more involved in the passing attack in this matchup. McCaffrey will get more than two targets on Sunday and worth the bet if you are willing to spend big money at running back.