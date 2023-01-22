Brandon Aiyuk fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers WR in Divisional round?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk went over the 1,000-yard mark during the regular season and put together a strong effort in last week’s Wild Card round. If you’re considering Aiyuk in your DFS lineup for the divisional round, here’s an overview of what to think about before submitting your roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk ($5,000)

Aiyuk caught 78 passes for 1,015 yards with eight touchdowns during the regular season, and he finished last week’s 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks with three receptions on five targets for 73 yards. Aiyuk is the 10th-most-expensive wide receiver who’s set to take the field during the divisional round this weekend and is set to face a Dallas Cowboys defense that ranked eighth during the regular season in opponent passing yards allowed per game (200.9).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Aiyuk is the top pass-catching option for the 49ers, and getting a No. 1 wide receiver at the 10th-most-expensive rate feels like pretty fantastic value. He’s worth an addition to your DFS lineup this weekend with a decent number of looks expected to come his way.