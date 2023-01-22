Deebo Samuel fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers WR in Divisional round?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a huge game in the Wild Card round and will look to keep that rolling into Sunday night’s home matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. If you are considering using him in your DFS lineup this weekend, here’s a look at what to think about before making a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel ($5,900)

Samuel came back down to earth this season after putting up huge numbers as a pass catcher and rusher, but the emergence of Brandon Aiyuk and the addition of Christian McCaffrey took the load off his shoulder. In last week’s 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Samuel caught 6-of-9 targets for 133 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed for 32 yards on three carries. He is the seventh-most expensive wide receiver to pick from over the weekend and will face a Cowboys defense that ranked eighth in passing yards allowed per game (200.9) during the regular season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even at this price, it feels like you could do better than Samuel at the wide receiver position. He’s nowhere close to as productive as he was last season, and he could be a bit overpriced coming off a big-time game in front of a huge audience.