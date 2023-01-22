Dawson Knox fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills TE in Divisional round?

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox isn’t going to wow anyone with his yardage totals, but he’s been a key link in his team’s offensive success down the stretch this season. He’ll look to build off a solid outing last week against the Dolphins in a Divisional round matchup on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox ($3,800)

Knox was targeted five times last week, coming away with three catches for 20 yards. But he found the end zone to get the scoring started in last week’s contest. He nearly had a second touchdown in that game too. He’s averaging more than 9 points per game in DraftKings leagues.

That was his fifth touchdown in five games—he’s scored once in each of the Bills’ last five. And this week, he’ll play a Bengals team that’s giving up an average of 12 fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Knox is a solid option for the tight end spot in your lineup this week thanks to his scoring upside.