Gabe Davis fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills WR in Divisional round?

Gabe Davis showed up in a big way for the Buffalo Bills last week. The team’s No. 2 wide receiver rolled up 113 yards and a touchdown in the Wild Card round against the Dolphins. It was his best outing in several weeks. He’ll look for another explosive performance this week in a Divisional round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis ($4,800)

Davis caught six passes on nine targets last week, tying Stefon Diggs the team lead in targets. That was his second touchdown in his last three games. Davis has found the end zone with some regularity this season too, scoring seven times during the regular season. That gives him some consistent fantasy upside even when he’s not posting massive yardage totals.

The Bengals have had a solid pass defense overall, but they’re not invulnerable. Back in Week 16 against the Patriots, they let Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers combine for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Davis could also benefit from any extra attention the defense is forced to give Diggs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Davis is a great addition to lineups this week. He’s a bargain in DFS with a very nice ceiling.