Stefon Diggs fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills WR in Divisional round?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is heating up at just the right time. He had a monster outing last week in the Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins, catching seven of nine passes for 114 yards. He nearly had a touchdown too, making an incredible one-handed grab that he wasn’t able to get under his control until he was out of bounds.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Stefon Diggs ($7,700)

That was the second game in a row for Diggs with triple-digit yardage, something he hadn’t done since Week 10. But he seems to be dialed in as the Bills’ No. 1 receiver with quarterback Josh Allen now.

The Bengals rank 8th against the pass, and they didn’t let the Ravens get too much going through the air last week. A lot of that has to do with the Ravens’ offense too. Back in Week 16 against the Patriots, they let Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers combine for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Diggs is a No. 1 fantasy receiver. He’s going to be a popular addition to DFS lineups this week, but he can put up the points to justify it.