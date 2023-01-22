Devin Singletary fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills RB in Divisional round?

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary led his team in rushing yards on the day. Still, it wasn’t an impressive total, as he picked up 48 yards on 10 carries while seeing no looks in the passing game. Could his fortunes change in this week’s Divisional round tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary ($5,200)

It doesn’t look good. Singletary is stuck in a backfield timeshare with rookie James Cook, who actually had 12 carries, who also scored a touchdown in that game. In his last two games, Singletary has posted fewer than five fantasy points in DraftKings leagues.

This isn’t an easy matchup either. The Bengals kept the Ravens’ ground game out of the end zone last week, and they’ve given up just one rushing touchdown in their last three games. Cincinnati ranks 10th against the run.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. Leave Devin Singletary out of your lineup this week. James Cook has some appeal as a value flex play, but Singletary’s workload is just too inconsistent.