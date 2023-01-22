 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Mixon fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals RB in Divisional round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Joe Mixon ahead of the Bengals’ Divisional matchup against the Bills in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By Derek Hryn
Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round on Sunday, Jan. 22 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Joe Mixon is primed to play a substantial role in the Bengals' offense, and will once again see a bulk of work in the running game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Joe Mixon ($6,500)

Mixon finished with 11 carries for 39 rushing yards and caught three of four targets for 17 yards in Cincinnati’s 24-17 Wild Card victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week. Mixon has recorded double-digit touches in his last five appearances but has only come away with one touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. Mixon is priced as the third-most expensive RB on the DFS market this week. Given his high volume, and low production in recent games, it would be recommended to avoid Mixon against a Bills defense that finished as the fourth-best team against the run in the regular season.

