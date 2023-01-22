Ja’Marr Chase fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals WR in Divisional round?

The Cincinnati Bengals should be in for a heavy passing affair against the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Divisional round. The Bengals and Bills ranked inside the top 10 among NFL passing offenses in 2022. Ja’Marr Chase was a big part of the early-season success, boasting averages of 6.7 receptions for 86.4 yards, and six total touchdowns in the first seven weeks, before sustaining a hip injury that kept him sidelined until Week 13. He will go head-to-head with Stefon Diggs in a likely shootout in Orchard Park.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase ($7,800)

Chase was stellar for the Bengals in last week’s Wild Card victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He caught nine of his 12 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown. He’s clearly recovered from his injuries, and dominating against a sturdy Baltimore secondary corroborates that. He’s the top DFS wide receiver available on the DFS market this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START. Chase and Tee Higgins are arguably the best one-two punch at the receiver position in these playoffs. It’s going to be a challenge trying to predict which player is going to lead the Bengals moving forward. At the moment, though, Chase is getting the edge as the bona fide WR1.