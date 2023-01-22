 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ja’Marr Chase fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals WR in Divisional round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Ja’Marr Chase ahead of the Bengals’ Divisional matchup against the Bills in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By Derek Hryn
Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a 7 yard touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals should be in for a heavy passing affair against the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Divisional round. The Bengals and Bills ranked inside the top 10 among NFL passing offenses in 2022. Ja’Marr Chase was a big part of the early-season success, boasting averages of 6.7 receptions for 86.4 yards, and six total touchdowns in the first seven weeks, before sustaining a hip injury that kept him sidelined until Week 13. He will go head-to-head with Stefon Diggs in a likely shootout in Orchard Park.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase ($7,800)

Chase was stellar for the Bengals in last week’s Wild Card victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He caught nine of his 12 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown. He’s clearly recovered from his injuries, and dominating against a sturdy Baltimore secondary corroborates that. He’s the top DFS wide receiver available on the DFS market this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START. Chase and Tee Higgins are arguably the best one-two punch at the receiver position in these playoffs. It’s going to be a challenge trying to predict which player is going to lead the Bengals moving forward. At the moment, though, Chase is getting the edge as the bona fide WR1.

