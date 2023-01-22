Tee Higgins fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals WR in Divisional round?

The Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the AFC Divisional round after a 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week. Tee Higgins has been a steady performer in fantasy football this season, but his production has slightly curtailed since Ja’Marr Chase’s full return to the Cincinnati receiving corps. Can Higgins be trusted for his bounce-back potential against the Buffalo Bills this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins ($5,800)

Higgins’ DFS price has some solid value being $2,000 cheaper than Chase's. While Higgins was held to one catch on seven targets in last week’s Wild Card matchup, his 2022-23 campaign speaks for itself: 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. And with Chase attracting much of the attention from the Bills’ secondary, there is plenty of volume to spread around between Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. The Bengals will be inclined to use each of their talented receivers in Sunday’s matchup. Trust Higgins to reach the endzone, and rebuild his high receiving floor against the Buffalo defense.