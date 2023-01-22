James Cook fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills RB in Divisional round?

The Buffalo Bills have done a tremendous job over the last few weeks getting James Cook the football. The rookie running back has aptly responded with 217 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries since Week 16. He’ll have another opportunity to rack up the fantasy football production in Sunday’s AFC Divisional round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB James Cook ($4,800)

Which member of the backfield can be trusted? Who is more valuable on the DFS market? If you are currently asking this question, there’s a great chance that you are referring to Buffalo’s RB tandem of Devin Singletary and Cook. While Singletary’s priced $400 more than Cook, the latter player was the one to score a touchdown in last week’s close win over the Miami Dolphins. Cook also out-carried Singletary 12 to 10.

In a potentially high-scoring affair with Cincinnati, expect the Bills RBs to continue working in a timeshare.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START. Trust Cook at a bargain for his current fantasy volume.