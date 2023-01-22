Josh Allen fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills QB in Divisional round?

The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round on Sunday, and many fantasy football partakers are expecting a high-scoring affair on both sides. Josh Allen’s production has tapered off in recent weeks, so hopefully, the Bills quarterback can get back to his elite playing level in a passing duel with Joe Burrow.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills QB Josh Allen ($7,800)

Allen, like he’s done for most of the 2022-23 campaign, started hot and gradually cooled off by the time the fourth quarter rolled around against the Miami Dolphins last week. He spearheaded Buffalo to two quick touchdowns in the first quarter, then followed up with a drought in the second quarter — gift wrapping the Dolphins an opportunity to erase a 17-point deficit by halftime. Which they made a reality. Allen subsequently finished with 23 completions on 39 targets for three TDs and two interceptions to help the Bills hold on for the 34-31 win.

Hopefully, for fantasy’s sake, the superstar’s production will balloon as the game moves along this week, in a more suitable matchup for one of the NFL’s most clutch players.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START. We’ve likely seen the end of Allen’s streak of games laden with preventable mistakes. The Bills are prepared to not let their playoff road end this weekend. In a pressure-cooker matchup, Allen will make sure to silence the doubters.