Hayden Hurst fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals TE in Divisional round?

The Cincinnati Bengals weren’t their usual pass-heavy selves in last week’s Wild Card win against the Baltimore Ravens. They finished with under 200 team passing yards, and one touchdown through the air. Ja’Marr Chase led the Bengals in receiving, with Hayden Hurst falling next in the order. Hurst put together his best performance since Week 12, so can the 29-year-old tight end be trusted in DFS contests this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst ($3,200)

Hurst caught four of six targets for 45 yards and zero touchdowns against the Ravens last week. It was just the sixth time all season that the big pass-catcher exceeded 40 yards receiving, and he faces one of the most stingy defenses against opposing tight ends on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills allowed 57 receptions (fourth-lowest) for 608 yards (seventh-lowest) in the regular season to the thinnest position in fantasy football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

What we can gather heading into this week’s matchup is there will likely be a lot of points put on the scoreboard, meaning that there are considerable DFS options nearly everywhere on the field. Given Hurst’s inconsistency this year, it’s uncertain whether he can repeat his solid outing from last week. That said, he’s priced at a bargain in a potential offensive shootout with the Bills.