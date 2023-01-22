Who will 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game?

The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship game. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 29. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 3 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The winner will head to Super Bowl 57.

The Eagles got to the Championship round after beating the New York Giants in the Divisional round. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was still banged up, but that didn’t keep him from helping his team to the dominant 38-7 victory. They were the No. 1 seed in the NFC bracket and earned a first round bye, so are coming off their lone playoff game.

The 49ers survived against the Dallas Cowboys in a game that came down to the wire. Quarterback Brock Purdy continued San Francisco's winning ways and will gear up to face another tough defense in Philadelphia. The 49ers took the 19-12 victory after they couldn’t quite pull away from Dallas.

These teams have only matched up once in playoff history. In 1996, the 49ers picked up the 14-0 win over the Eagles in the Wild Card round of that year’s playoffs. With the win, San Francisco went on to lose to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round. Two well-rounded teams are going to go at it, with Hurts facing off with former Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy.