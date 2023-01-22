Who will Bengals play in the AFC Championship Game?

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the snow without much trouble, punching their ticket to their second AFC Championship game in as many years. The Bills were 5.5-point underdogs against the Bills, but looked to be the superior team throughout.

They Bengals will now move on to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, which is a rematch from last season. The Bengals of course won that game to go on to face the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so Kansas City could be compromised in this matchup.

The game will be played in Kansas City, but the Bengals didn’t really get their chance to take the No. 1 seed, as the game that was suspended between them and the Bills made it impossible. The Bengals beat the Chiefs in the regular season as well as las year’s AFC Championship, so they have plenty of experience taking on Kansas City.