When was the last time Bengals played Chiefs in the playoffs?

The Cincinnati Bengals secured their spot in the AFC Championship game for the second consecutive year with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. They’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs, who clinched their spot with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, for the fifth season in a row.

Last season, the Bengals and Chiefs met in the AFC Championship, and it was Cincinnati who went on to the Super Bowl after a 27-24 overtime win. That game marked the first time the two teams had ever met in the postseason.

The Chiefs and Bengals also faced off in the 2022 regular season, which ended in the exact same score as last year’s conference championship game — a 27-24 Bengals win. Patrick Mahomes has never beaten Joe Burrow in a game since the Cincinnati QB joined the league. Burrow has the chance to go 4-0 against Mahomes this weekend. The Chiefs opened as two-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.