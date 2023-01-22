When was the last time the Eagles played the 49ers in the playoffs?

The Divisional round of the NFC playoffs has come and gone, and we have the matchup for the AFC Championship set. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, January 29 is set for 3 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Eagles and 49ers have matched up in the playoffs just one time before. The Wild Card round in 1996 saw these teams duke it out in California. San Francisco ended up escaping with the 14-0 victory. They ended up losing in the next round to the Green Bay Packers, 35-14.

While they have only played each other in the playoffs once, they have seen quite a lot of each other in the regular season. They’ve faced off 34 times in the regular season, and San Francisco holds the 19-14-1 series lead. The most recent came in 2021 as Philadelphia took the home loss 17-11.

The Eagles head into this game coming off a big win over the New York Giants. The Niners survived a close call against the Dallas Cowboys.