When was the last time Bengals played in AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship game. They are going to become familiar with this round of the playoffs as it is their second consecutive year playing in this game. Even crazier, they are going to be playing the same team they played last year, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals are a three-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

It took overtime, but the Bengals were able to pull out the 27-24 win against the Chiefs on the road last year. This year’s game will be back in Kansas City, but with a win in last year’s AFC Championship Game and a win over the Chiefs in the regular season, Cincinnati has to be feeling pretty confident. This will be the fourth time that Cincy has ever made it to the AFC Championship Game.

Last year, after the AFC Championship victory, they went on to face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. They came up short in the 23-20 finish but are looking for back-to-back Super Bowl appearances for the first time in their franchise history.