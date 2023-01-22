When was the last time the San Francisco 49ers played in NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. San Francisco beat the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round, winning by a final score of 19-12. It was a wild back-and-forth affair with four different lead changes. Neither team could find the end zone in the first half, but the 49ers eventually found the end zone on a Christian McCaffrey rush to open the fourth quarter. The Cowboys had three possessions after that but couldn’t find the end zone and are heading home for the offseason.

The 49ers are back in the NFC Championship Game for the second straight year and third time in four years. A year ago, they beat the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round and then beat the Packers in the Divisional Round. They lost to the Rams in the NFC title game. Two years prior to that, the 49ers beat the Vikings in the Divisional Round and Packers in the conference championship before losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54.

This is the 49ers 18th appearance in the NFC Championship Game. They’ve won seven times and lost ten times.