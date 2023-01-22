Picks, predictions for Washington State vs. Colorado on Sunday, January 22

The Washington State Cougars take on the Colorado Buffaloes in a Pac-12 matchup on Sunday, January 22 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Washington State vs. Colorado odds

Spread: Colorado -5.5

Over/Under: 136

Moneyline: Colorado -230, Washington State +195

The Cougars (9-11, 4-5 Pac-12) were able to handle No. 11 Arizona just a few games ago and kept No. 5 UCLA within one in their loss, but fell to Utah in their latest appearance as they shot under 35% from the field. Led by TJ Bamba and Mouhamed Gueye, their offensive efficiency ranks in the top 50 at KenPom. But the status of Bamba is up in the air for this one due to a hand injury. He’s currently questionable, but it seems like he’s more likely to go than not.

The Buffs (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12) have lost three in a row as they head into this matchup, most recently against Washington. They rank in the top 30 for adjusted defensive efficiency, though their offense hasn’t been able to match those numbers, coming in at 105th.

The two teams have not met yet this season.

The Pick: Washington State +5.5

Colorado doesn’t have a clear answer to Gueye’s size under the rim, and Washington State has been able to keep some top-ranked teams well within their sights this season. Colorado’s defense may end up pulling through to grab the win at home and stop the three-game skid, but the Cougs should be able to cover here.