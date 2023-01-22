Pick on the spread for Butler-Connecticut on January 22

After climbing to number two in the AP Poll and appearing poised to be in the conversation for the moniker of best team in college basketball, the Connecticut Huskies enter Sunday’s home game against the Butler Bulldogs having lost five of their last six games.

Butler Bulldogs vs. Connecticut Huskies (-15, 137.5)

Things have not been so rosy recently for Butler either, who enter Sunday, having lost three of their last four games while scoring 61 points or fewer in all three of the losses.

Butler has been hurt by the injury bug with leader in blocks and rebounds Manny Bates missing the past two games after being limited to 13 minutes due to injury in the game against St. John’s.

Though not a guarantee, there seems to be optimism that Bates, who is averaging will play on Sunday, which will provide help on the glass against Connecticut squad that ranks ninth in the country in rebound rate.

These teams met earlier this season with Connecticut getting a 68-46, but with 7:30 remaining in the second half, the Huskies were up by just six points before ending the game on a 20-4 run.

The first meeting was also just the first game of the season for Ali Ali and Jalen Thomas, who combined for 16 minutes and six points against the Huskies. Since that game, the duo is combining for 15 points and 30.6 minutes per game each.

The Huskies have scored fewer than 70 points in three of their last five games and should not bank on getting a lot of easy points with Butler allowing the fourth-fewest free throw attempts per possession in the country.

After the last matchup between these two teams ended on a sour note for Butler, they are out for revenge and with the injury bug starting to subside, the Bulldogs will give a struggling Connecticut team a test that they are not seeking out.

The Play: Butler +15

