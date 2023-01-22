Race Thompson to play for Indiana on Sunday

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson was widely expected to be sitting out until at least February with a knee injury, but the fifth-year senior is warming up presently and is expected to play per Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star.

I'm here ... and I'm told the decision is made. Race Thompson is playing. https://t.co/U0FmCdYPxq — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) January 22, 2023

Thompson is averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field. His presence as a defender is what could be very helpful to the Hoosiers, who have won two straight over Wisconsin and at Illinois to get comfortably back in the NCAA Tournament picture. Today would be another Quad 1 win if they knock off the Spartans, something that there are plenty of opportunities for in a loaded Big Ten in 2023.

The Hoosiers are a 4.5-point favorite at home today at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 137.5