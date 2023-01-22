 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Race Thompson to play for Indiana on Sunday

The forward is an unexpected addition for the Hoosiers today.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Indiana forward Race Thompson gets helped off the floor by teammates Michael Shipp, left, and Nathan Childress after getting injured as Clif Marshall, director of athletic performance, right, looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men’s basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson was widely expected to be sitting out until at least February with a knee injury, but the fifth-year senior is warming up presently and is expected to play per Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star.

Thompson is averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field. His presence as a defender is what could be very helpful to the Hoosiers, who have won two straight over Wisconsin and at Illinois to get comfortably back in the NCAA Tournament picture. Today would be another Quad 1 win if they knock off the Spartans, something that there are plenty of opportunities for in a loaded Big Ten in 2023.

The Hoosiers are a 4.5-point favorite at home today at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 137.5

