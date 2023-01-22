Opening odds for AFC and NFC Championship Games of the 2023 NFL Playoffs

The NFL is reaching the final four in the 2023 playoff bracket. The Divisional Round is wrapping up and the AFC and NFC Championship matchups are just about settled. The Chiefs and Eagles won on Saturday while the Bengals thumped the Bills on Sunday. Next Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Bengals while the Eagles will host the winner of the final Divisional Round game between the 49ers and Cowboys.

The Bengals and Chiefs will see a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game. Cincinnati won that 27-24 in overtime, which coincidentally also was the final score of the Bengals home win over the Chiefs earlier this year. The Chiefs have opened as favorites against the Bengals, but we’ve seen considerable line movement in the 15 minutes since the game ended.

We’ll update this with the NFC Championship Game opening odds in a few hours.

Bengals vs. Chiefs

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3 (quickly moved to Chiefs -1.5)

Opening point total: 51.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -145, Bengals +125

TBD vs. Eagles

Opening point spread: TBD

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: TBD